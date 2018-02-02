Police recover Ryhaan Shah’s stolen car

On November 04, 2017, Irving Street, Queenstown, Georgetown resident Ryhaan Shah was robbed of her Toyota Allion motorcar by three males as she was about to drive into her yard.
Today, the police say that she positively identified her stolen property which was impounded recently at an ‘A’ Division Station. Her registration matched that of the engine and chassis numbers with the only exception being the colour which was changed.
The police said that the vehicle was found in the possession of a male who claimed ownership and even produced a valid registration but investigators had their own suspicions and impounded the vehicle, pending further investigation.
A short while later, the said driver along with another suspect were fingered in a series of armed robberies during which some of the victims were relieved of their vehicles. The duo has since been charged and remanded, however they will now face additional charges.
New magistrate’s court at Lethem
President David Granger (second from right) being given a tour of the new Lethem Magistrate’s Court today by acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings.
Hetmyer scores century as Jaguars trounce USA
NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Guyana Jaguars defeated United States Cricket by eight wickets in the seventh game of the Regional Super50 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here Friday.
Private sector lauds referral of border controversy to ICJ
The Private Sector Commission on Wednesday lauded the UN referral of the border controversy with Venezuela to the International Court of Justice and it commended the government over this development.
T&T police kill three in shootout
(Trinidad Guardian) A 17-year-old was among three men, who were killed during a shootout with police in Diego Martin, yesterday.
Guyana can go it alone at World Court
-forum hears Citing the Philippines’ case against China, Ambassador Cedric Joseph last evening stated that Guyana can unilaterally present to the World Court its case on the border controversy in the absence of Venezuelan participation.