PPP says may not participate in Lindo massacre inquiry

Saying that the Lindo Creek Commission of Inquiry (CoI) was unilaterally established, the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) on Wednesday warned that such an approach would scare off persons with vital information and could also result in its own non-participation.

“The Party also notes the unilateral establishment of the Commission of Inquiry, like others named under the Granger-led Government, and wishes to underscore the deviation from the former PPP/C Administration’s approach to ensure that such undertakings were done in a bipartisan manner. It appears that this Commission was established with a political objective. Due to the partisan approach in establishing the Commission, which does not inspire trust and confidence, persons with vital information may be reluctant to come forward,” the party said in a statement, hours after retired judge Donald Trotman was sworn in as the sole commissioner.

The PPP/C government had faced similar criticisms over inquiries that were held during its time in government, including the Walter Rodney CoI…..