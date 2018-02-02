Private sector lauds referral of border controversy to ICJ

The Private Sector Commission on Wednesday lauded the UN referral of the border controversy with Venezuela to the International Court of Justice and it commended the government over this development.

A statement from the Private Sector Commission follows:

In 1962, Venezuela laid claim to a major portion of Guyana’s territory on the grounds that the 1899 Arbitral Award which delineated Guyana’s borders was null and void.

Successive Governments of Guyana have since sought steadfastly to peacefully resolve this dispute and, for the last twenty-seven years, have relied upon the United Nations Good Offices process. The announcement that the matter will finally be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is long awaited and most welcome. It is only appropriate that a dispute which hinges upon a claim that a legal judgement is invalid should be resolved through a legal process.

The current Government of Guyana must be highly commended for their unwavering efforts to spur decisive action on the part of the United Nations in a bid to finally free this country to achieve her potential without this albatross around her neck. The Private Sector Commission stands firmly behind the Government of Guyana in all matters relating to the sovereignty of Guyana.