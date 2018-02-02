Region Six passes motion to provide school transport for ex-sugar workers’ children

The Region Six Regional Democratic Council (RDC) yesterday passed a motion to finance the transportation to school for the children of severed sugar workers.

The motion was presented by the Regional Vice-Chairman Denis Deroop at a statutory meeting held in the RDC’s boardroom, where a motion was also passed to recommend that subsidised electricity and water be provided to the former workers by the utility companies.

Deroop told fellow councillors that thousands of sugar workers were severed from the Rose Hall and Skeldon Estates and most have been unable to secure alternative employment as yet…..