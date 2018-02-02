Task force on evidence-driven crime prevention has first meeting

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan on Wednesday convened the first meeting of the National CariSECURE Task Force which is aimed at bolstering evidence-driven crime prevention.
A release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Security said that the meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Public Security; Guyana Police Force; Guyana Prison Service; Bureau of Statistics; Ministry of Public Health; Ministry of Legal Affairs; Ministry of Social Protection; Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions; Ministry of Social Cohesion, Department of Culture, Youth and Sport. Also present was Paolo Del Mistro, Team Leader, on the CariSECURE Project.
A company is expected this year to design the system to support an integrated data collection system for all the relevant sources. Computers for the various stations and other offices from which the data will also be sourced…..
