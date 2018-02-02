‘Zipper’ on cocaine trafficking charge after Craig St bust

Former murder accused and the owner of D and D Pawn shop Andre Gomes, also known as ‘Zipper,’ who was wanted last year for questioning by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), was yesterday charged with the possession of 2.1 pounds of cocaine for trafficking.

Gomes, 57, of Lot 32 Craig Street, Campbellville, was read a charge that stated that on January 20th, at Craig Street, Campbellville, he had 992 grammes (equivalent to 2.1 pounds) of cocaine for trafficking in his possession.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him by Georgetown magistrate Judy Latchman…..