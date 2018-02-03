Accused child molester beaten by fellow prisoners

A man was yesterday charged with fondling a three-year-old girl, which resulted in prisoners beating him after they were placed together in a holding cell.

The charge against William Gomes states that he committed the crime in May, 2016. Subsequent to the charge being read at an in-camera hearing before city magistrate Judy Latchman, Gomes was remanded to prison.

The matter was then adjourned by the magistrate until February 13th.

Subsequent to Gomes being escorted to the prison lock-ups, he could be heard screaming as he received a beating from other prisoners.

Officers, having heard the screams, made their way into the lockups and removed Gomes.