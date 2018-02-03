Local News

AG’s Chambers says documents show Guyana got OK from CLE for law school

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams (second from left) shakes hands with Chairman of the LCA, Courtney Wynter as UCC Group Executive Dr. Winston Adams (seated), UCC Executive Chancellor and Interim President Professor Dennis Gayle and Advisor Dr. Trevor Hamilton (standing) look on. This was at the signing last January. (Department of Public Information photo)

With the Council of Legal Education (CLE) set to discuss Guyana’s plans to set up a law school, the Chambers of the Attorney General (AG) yesterday said it had documentary evidence to show that the country did get permission to proceed.

However, none of excerpts that were released, just days before the CLE is to meet, offered definitive proof that Guyana did have permission.

The CLE is responsible for legal education in the Common-wealth Caribbean and without its imprimatur graduates of a local school would not gain accreditation in the region…..

