AG’s Chambers says documents show Guyana got OK from CLE for law school

With the Council of Legal Education (CLE) set to discuss Guyana’s plans to set up a law school, the Chambers of the Attorney General (AG) yesterday said it had documentary evidence to show that the country did get permission to proceed.
However, none of excerpts that were released, just days before the CLE is to meet, offered definitive proof that Guyana did have permission.
The CLE is responsible for legal education in the Common-wealth Caribbean and without its imprimatur graduates of a local school would not gain accreditation in the region…..
Surinamese investor pulls gaming machines from delayed SleepIn casino
The Surinamese partner in the SleepIn Hotel’s stalled casino yesterday packed up half of the gaming machines at the Church Street, Georgetown business, saying that if local partner and manager Clifton Bacchus does not get concrete word on approval in two months, it will take the remainder.
ExxonMobil’s operation is first major breach of Venezuela campaign to block investment here -Cedric Joseph
ExxonMobil’s operations here is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment in Guyana’s territory, a former senior diplomat has argued.
UG hikes service fees
Following the announcement of hikes in administrative fees at the Turkeyen and Tain campuses of the University of Guyana (UG), the students’ society yesterday called the move unlawful and urged the student body to stand in solidarity against the increases.
Biker dies after crashing into pole at Atlantic Ville
A biker is now dead after he crashed into a utility pole along the Atlantic Ville Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, early yesterday morning.
Boy, 10, shot while playing with gun
A 10-year-old student of Monkey Mountain Primary in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was accidentally shot to his abdomen on Thursday while he and another child were playing with a shotgun.