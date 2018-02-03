Bandit on crutch robs Friendship shopkeepers

A Friendship, East Bank Demerara businessman and his wife were robbed yesterday morning by two men, including one who walked with the aid of a crutch.

Some $400,000 in cash and over $1 million in jewellery were stolen from Rajnauth James, 60, and his wife, who operate a bottom house shop at their First Street, Friendship home.

James told Stabroek News that sometime around 10.30 am, the two perpetrators, including the man with the crutch, who would often visit and ask for assistance, went to the shop. “He always come here with a crutch and bandage over his foot. He would ask for a small change and I would give because he said he can’t work because he was in an accident,” the shop owner noted…..