Bandit on crutch robs Friendship shopkeepers

A Friendship, East Bank Demerara businessman and his wife were robbed yesterday morning by two men, including one who walked with the aid of a crutch.
Some $400,000 in cash and over $1 million in jewellery were stolen from Rajnauth James, 60, and his wife, who operate a bottom house shop at their First Street, Friendship home.
James told Stabroek News that sometime around 10.30 am, the two perpetrators, including the man with the crutch, who would often visit and ask for assistance, went to the shop. “He always come here with a crutch and bandage over his foot. He would ask for a small change and I would give because he said he can’t work because he was in an accident,” the shop owner noted…..
Surinamese investor pulls gaming machines from delayed SleepIn casino
The Surinamese partner in the SleepIn Hotel’s stalled casino yesterday packed up half of the gaming machines at the Church Street, Georgetown business, saying that if local partner and manager Clifton Bacchus does not get concrete word on approval in two months, it will take the remainder.
ExxonMobil’s operation is first major breach of Venezuela campaign to block investment here -Cedric Joseph
ExxonMobil’s operations here is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment in Guyana’s territory, a former senior diplomat has argued.
UG hikes service fees
Following the announcement of hikes in administrative fees at the Turkeyen and Tain campuses of the University of Guyana (UG), the students’ society yesterday called the move unlawful and urged the student body to stand in solidarity against the increases.
Biker dies after crashing into pole at Atlantic Ville
A biker is now dead after he crashed into a utility pole along the Atlantic Ville Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, early yesterday morning.
Boy, 10, shot while playing with gun
A 10-year-old student of Monkey Mountain Primary in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was accidentally shot to his abdomen on Thursday while he and another child were playing with a shotgun.