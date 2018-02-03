Boy, 10, shot while playing with gun

A 10-year-old student of Monkey Mountain Primary in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was accidentally shot to his abdomen on Thursday while he and another child were playing with a shotgun.

The injured child, identified as John Isaacs, of Taruka Village, Monkey Mountain, is currently in a stable condition at the Monkey Mountain Health Centre.

Police last night said that around 4 pm on Thursday, Isaacs and a 12 year-old resident of Taruka were playing with a 12-gauge shotgun, when the weapon accidentally went off.

Isaacs, who was struck to his abdomen, was immediately rushed to the health centre for medical attention.

The older child is yet to be questioned. The weapon is said to be owned by a relative of the older child.

Police, who noted that the incident was reported to them yesterday at around 3 am, said they are making efforts to visit the scene.