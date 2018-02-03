Cops recover Ryhaan Shah’s stolen car

Almost two months after businesswoman and newspaper columnist Ryhaan Shah was carjacked at gunpoint outside of her residence, the police have arrested three persons who were allegedly found in possession of the vehicle, which was repainted.

Shah confirmed to Stabroek News that she positively identified her car yesterday. “..Well, the police were doing their investigation and they came across it. It’s at Brickdam and I was told they have three persons and they found the car somewhere in South Ruimveldt,” Shah explained.

The Guyana Police Force, in a press release that was issued yesterday, said that the vehicle was found in possession of a man who claimed ownership and even produced a valid registration. “….But investigators had their own suspicions and impounded the vehicle, pending further investigation,” the police noted…..