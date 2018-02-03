Local News

ExxonMobil’s operation is first major breach of Venezuela campaign to block investment here -Cedric Joseph

ExxonMobil’s operations here is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment in Guyana’s territory, a former senior diplomat has argued.

“All the criticisms of ExxonMobil, some of which are very valid, have not taken notice that the exploration for and discovery of oil, on the Stabroek Block is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment. That whole big development is having a major impact as a number of companies are now lining up to invest. Fifty years of obstruction is ending,” Cedric Joseph told the University of Guyana’s conversation on Law and Society, titled “Guyana’s Borders: Boundaries, Barriers, or Bridges,” which was held at the Theatre Guild on Thursday evening.

Joseph, a historian who has held various posts in the Foreign Service, told those gathered that a policy to obstruct investment in Guyana is part of the Venezuelan strategy in relation to the border controversy…..

