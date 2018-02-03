ExxonMobil’s operation is first major breach of Venezuela campaign to block investment here -Cedric Joseph

ExxonMobil’s operations here is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment in Guyana’s territory, a former senior diplomat has argued.
“All the criticisms of ExxonMobil, some of which are very valid, have not taken notice that the exploration for and discovery of oil, on the Stabroek Block is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment. That whole big development is having a major impact as a number of companies are now lining up to invest. Fifty years of obstruction is ending,” Cedric Joseph told the University of Guyana’s conversation on Law and Society, titled “Guyana’s Borders: Boundaries, Barriers, or Bridges,” which was held at the Theatre Guild on Thursday evening.
Joseph, a historian who has held various posts in the Foreign Service, told those gathered that a policy to obstruct investment in Guyana is part of the Venezuelan strategy in relation to the border controversy…..
Surinamese investor pulls gaming machines from delayed SleepIn casino
The Surinamese partner in the SleepIn Hotel’s stalled casino yesterday packed up half of the gaming machines at the Church Street, Georgetown business, saying that if local partner and manager Clifton Bacchus does not get concrete word on approval in two months, it will take the remainder.
UG hikes service fees
Following the announcement of hikes in administrative fees at the Turkeyen and Tain campuses of the University of Guyana (UG), the students’ society yesterday called the move unlawful and urged the student body to stand in solidarity against the increases.
Biker dies after crashing into pole at Atlantic Ville
A biker is now dead after he crashed into a utility pole along the Atlantic Ville Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, early yesterday morning.
Boy, 10, shot while playing with gun
A 10-year-old student of Monkey Mountain Primary in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was accidentally shot to his abdomen on Thursday while he and another child were playing with a shotgun.
Over 2,000 acres of rice under threat at East Berbice
Farmers who cultivate rice fields between Palmyra and Borlam villages, the area which is popularly called the ‘Number 19 Stretch,’ at East Coast Berbice, say their crops are in jeopardy due to the disruption of their water supply.