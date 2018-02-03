Over 2,000 acres of rice under threat at East Berbice

Farmers who cultivate rice fields between Palmyra and Borlam villages, the area which is popularly called the ‘Number 19 Stretch,’ at East Coast Berbice, say their crops are in jeopardy due to the disruption of their water supply.

The farmers, who say they will each suffer millions in losses, told Stabroek News that a GuySuCo pump used to channel water into their fields has been shut off.

Several farmers were afraid to go on record, but one explained that the situation has persisted for the past three weeks. He stated that farmers have been trying to pump water from the nearby trenches, however that has not made much of a difference…..