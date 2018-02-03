Security reform plan not yet before Cabinet -Harmon

The action plan for the reform of the security sector, which was developed by visiting British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe, is still with President David Granger, who has the final say on what happens next, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.

Combe, who was on a one-year contract with the Guyana government, handed over the report to Granger on January 18th.

When contacted, Harmon said that the document has not yet been taken before the Cabinet and that it would undergo a thorough examination by the president…..