Security reform plan not yet before Cabinet -Harmon

The action plan for the reform of the security sector, which was developed by visiting British expert Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe, is still with President David Granger, who has the final say on what happens next, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
Combe, who was on a one-year contract with the Guyana government, handed over the report to Granger on January 18th.
When contacted, Harmon said that the document has not yet been taken before the Cabinet and that it would undergo a thorough examination by the president…..
Surinamese investor pulls gaming machines from delayed SleepIn casino
The Surinamese partner in the SleepIn Hotel’s stalled casino yesterday packed up half of the gaming machines at the Church Street, Georgetown business, saying that if local partner and manager Clifton Bacchus does not get concrete word on approval in two months, it will take the remainder.
ExxonMobil’s operation is first major breach of Venezuela campaign to block investment here -Cedric Joseph
ExxonMobil’s operations here is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment in Guyana’s territory, a former senior diplomat has argued.
UG hikes service fees
Following the announcement of hikes in administrative fees at the Turkeyen and Tain campuses of the University of Guyana (UG), the students’ society yesterday called the move unlawful and urged the student body to stand in solidarity against the increases.
Biker dies after crashing into pole at Atlantic Ville
A biker is now dead after he crashed into a utility pole along the Atlantic Ville Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara, early yesterday morning.
Boy, 10, shot while playing with gun
A 10-year-old student of Monkey Mountain Primary in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was accidentally shot to his abdomen on Thursday while he and another child were playing with a shotgun.