Shutdown caused by transmission line trip -GPL

At approximately 5.32 last evening; the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced a shutdown as a result of a trip on the transmission line linking East and West Demerara, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said this afternoon.
Service restoration efforts began immediately and the last area was repowered at 7.03 pm.
GPL says it regrets the inconvenience caused.
Siemens interested in local health sector
German conglomerate Siemens is pushing for a stake in the local public health sector, according to a statement yesterday from the Ministry of Public Health.
Trump says Republican memo vindicates him in Russia probe
PALM BEACH, Fla, (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a controversial memo attacking federal law enforcement written by congressional Republicans vindicates him in the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S.
Bath pedestrian dies in accident
Bath, West Coast Berbice pedestrian, Vishnu Deonarine died in an accident last night on the Plantation Hope road in his village, the police said today.
Surinamese investor pulls gaming machines from delayed SleepIn casino
The Surinamese partner in the SleepIn Hotel’s stalled casino yesterday packed up half of the gaming machines at the Church Street, Georgetown business, saying that if local partner and manager Clifton Bacchus does not get concrete word on approval in two months, it will take the remainder.
ExxonMobil’s operation is first major breach of Venezuela campaign to block investment here -Cedric Joseph
ExxonMobil’s operations here is the first major breach in Venezuela’s efforts to block investment in Guyana’s territory, a former senior diplomat has argued.