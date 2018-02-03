Surinamese investor pulls gaming machines from delayed SleepIn casino

The Surinamese partner in the SleepIn Hotel’s stalled casino yesterday packed up half of the gaming machines at the Church Street, Georgetown business, saying that if local partner and manager Clifton Bacchus does not get concrete word on approval in two months, it will take the remainder.

“The people came and asked back for their machines because they say it seems I don’t have anything sensible to tell them. It has been two years. We have a [Memorandum of Understanding], promised 300 persons jobs but I haven’t started a single thing there,” Bacchus lamented when contacted by Stabroek News.

“I can’t blame them because they explained that while the machines costing millions of US [United States dollars] are here wasting, a new casino was opened in Suriname to take off the tourists now going there from St. Maarten and other countries ravaged by hurricane,” he added…..