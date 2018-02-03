UG hikes service fees

Following the announcement of hikes in administrative fees at the Turkeyen and Tain campuses of the University of Guyana (UG), the students’ society yesterday called the move unlawful and urged the student body to stand in solidarity against the increases.

The University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS) also signaled that it will be pursuing whatever legal options are available to fight the increases.

On Thursday, UG sent out an email to current students informing them of the approved new rates for service fees at the campuses…..