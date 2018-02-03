Unidentified man dies after falling into city trench

The body of an unidentified man was pulled from the trench at the junction of Mandela Avenue and Hadfield Street, Lodge yesterday.
Stabroek News was told that the discovery was made sometime after 1 pm by a passerby.
According to a resident, who did not want to be named, the man would often be seen on the road, leading persons in the area to believe that he was a vagrant. The resident explained that from all indications, the man was sitting on the culvert, fell into the drain and drowned.
Police were summoned to the area and the body was picked up and taken to the Lyken Funeral Home. An autopsy is expected to be performed on Monday to conclusively determine the cause of death.
