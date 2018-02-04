America St money changer shot dead

An America Street money changer was this morning shot dead after a robbery by a lone gunman.

Dead is Shawn Nurse, also known as `Fabulous’.

The police in a statement today said that the attack was carried out by an identifiable male in a red hoodie and brown ¾ pants who was armed with a handgun.

Enquiries revealed that the victim was seated on a chair at the corner of America Street and Avenue of the Republic where he plies his trade when the armed perpetrator approached him from a northern direction with the weapon drawn and demanded that he hand over his money. Nurse put up resistance and the perpetrator discharged a round hitting him in his head. The perpetrator then escaped on foot north on Avenue of the Republic then south into Charlotte Street.