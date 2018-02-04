Funds for army reform already budgeted –Harmon

Amidst concerns that government will have to spend extra to finance a major revamp of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that money has already been budgeted.
“It’s already budgeted for in our National Budget, so there is no new additional cost that the president spoke about that was not catered for in the current budget of the GDF,” Harmon said last Monday, when he was asked by this newspaper about the cost of the overhaul.
President David Granger, during the recent opening ceremony of the army’s Annual Officers’ Conference, announced that the GDF would soon undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and to protect the country’s patrimony. Granger gave an extensive list of the areas to be tackled but no cost was given nor was there any mention of it being accounted for in the GDF’s budget for 2018. This led to speculation that the new project would require additional money…..
Venezuela crisis fuels exploitation in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) The social, economic and political upheavals, hyperinflation, shortages of food, medicine and other supplies and US sanctions have forced many Venezuelans to flee their country and look for work in neighbouring countries, including T&T, to earn money and supplies to send back home to their families.
Exxon should pay US$1B up front to Guyana, energy expert says
With billions already gained on the stock market from its oil find here, ExxonMobil and its partners can “more than afford” to pay Guyana US$1 billion instead of the US$18 million received as a signing bonus, according to energy expert Dr Vincent Adams, who also strongly believes that the government should go back to the negotiating table for a better deal.
South R’veldt Park man flushes cocaine during CANU raid
A South Ruimveldt Park resident was taken into custody on Friday evening after a search of his residence uncovered a quantity of cocaine, some of which he reportedly flushed down his toilet.
Young mother dies after Parfaite road collision
A young mother died yesterday following a head-on collision along the Parfaite Harmonie access road, on the West Bank of Demerara, which left nine other persons injured.
Activist calls for teachers’ code to prohibit LGBT discrimination
The Ministry of Education’s Code of Conduct for teachers should be amended to prohibit discrimination against youth on the grounds of sexual orientation, Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) Joel Simpson has recommended.