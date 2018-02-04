Funds for army reform already budgeted –Harmon

Amidst concerns that government will have to spend extra to finance a major revamp of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that money has already been budgeted.

“It’s already budgeted for in our National Budget, so there is no new additional cost that the president spoke about that was not catered for in the current budget of the GDF,” Harmon said last Monday, when he was asked by this newspaper about the cost of the overhaul.

President David Granger, during the recent opening ceremony of the army’s Annual Officers’ Conference, announced that the GDF would soon undergo significant restructuring to ensure greater efficiency and to protect the country’s patrimony. Granger gave an extensive list of the areas to be tackled but no cost was given nor was there any mention of it being accounted for in the GDF’s budget for 2018. This led to speculation that the new project would require additional money…..