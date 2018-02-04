Handy Headmistress Wendy Chichester-Norville is a real all-rounder

Faced with an exorbitant price to have her settee set reupholstered and not being guaranteed its completion for the Christmas season, 52-year-old Wendy Chichester-Norville took matters into her own hands; armed with a staple gun, tacks, needle and thread, scissors and a hammer she did the job herself.

But she was not finished there. She purchased a new television set and found that her old wall-divider was too small to accommodate same and shopping around for a new one was futile as some were too expensive and the others were not suitable. And so she took hours off from her day job and with wood, hand saw, pencil, and tape measure she fashioned a piece of furniture that satisfied her thirst for elegance and quality.

Her work complete, the primary school Headmistress shared her story on Facebook and she said the response has been overwhelming…..