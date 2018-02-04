Living on the edge in Byberabo

At first glance, the rickety dwelling looks as though it once rested comfortably on a bank of the Essequibo River.
Now, due to its advanced state of decay, it appears to be slowly slipping into the water, although closer inspection reveals that the dilapidated structure is built on an old pontoon, which is moored on the riverbank.
For at least 20 persons, the rapidly deteriorating structure in Byberabo, a community located less than five minutes from Bartica’s commercial district, is home. It is also a stark reminder of the daily struggle for “better” in the midst of the drive to create Guyana’s first ‘Green’ township. ….
Venezuela crisis fuels exploitation in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) The social, economic and political upheavals, hyperinflation, shortages of food, medicine and other supplies and US sanctions have forced many Venezuelans to flee their country and look for work in neighbouring countries, including T&T, to earn money and supplies to send back home to their families.
Exxon should pay US$1B up front to Guyana, energy expert says
With billions already gained on the stock market from its oil find here, ExxonMobil and its partners can “more than afford” to pay Guyana US$1 billion instead of the US$18 million received as a signing bonus, according to energy expert Dr Vincent Adams, who also strongly believes that the government should go back to the negotiating table for a better deal.
Funds for army reform already budgeted –Harmon
Amidst concerns that government will have to spend extra to finance a major revamp of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that money has already been budgeted.
South R’veldt Park man flushes cocaine during CANU raid
A South Ruimveldt Park resident was taken into custody on Friday evening after a search of his residence uncovered a quantity of cocaine, some of which he reportedly flushed down his toilet.
Young mother dies after Parfaite road collision
A young mother died yesterday following a head-on collision along the Parfaite Harmonie access road, on the West Bank of Demerara, which left nine other persons injured.