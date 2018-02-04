Living on the edge in Byberabo

At first glance, the rickety dwelling looks as though it once rested comfortably on a bank of the Essequibo River.

Now, due to its advanced state of decay, it appears to be slowly slipping into the water, although closer inspection reveals that the dilapidated structure is built on an old pontoon, which is moored on the riverbank.

For at least 20 persons, the rapidly deteriorating structure in Byberabo, a community located less than five minutes from Bartica’s commercial district, is home. It is also a stark reminder of the daily struggle for “better” in the midst of the drive to create Guyana’s first ‘Green’ township. ….