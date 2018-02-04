 South R’veldt Park man flushes cocaine during CANU raid

A South Ruimveldt Park resident was taken into custody on Friday evening after a search of his residence uncovered a quantity of cocaine, some of which he reportedly flushed down his toilet.
Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) conducted the raid, which lasted for several hours, at the Blue Sackie Drive, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown home of the man, who is said to be a relative of a late well-known drug trafficker…..
Venezuela crisis fuels exploitation in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) The social, economic and political upheavals, hyperinflation, shortages of food, medicine and other supplies and US sanctions have forced many Venezuelans to flee their country and look for work in neighbouring countries, including T&T, to earn money and supplies to send back home to their families.
Exxon should pay US$1B up front to Guyana, energy expert says
With billions already gained on the stock market from its oil find here, ExxonMobil and its partners can “more than afford” to pay Guyana US$1 billion instead of the US$18 million received as a signing bonus, according to energy expert Dr Vincent Adams, who also strongly believes that the government should go back to the negotiating table for a better deal.
Funds for army reform already budgeted –Harmon
Amidst concerns that government will have to spend extra to finance a major revamp of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that money has already been budgeted.
Young mother dies after Parfaite road collision
A young mother died yesterday following a head-on collision along the Parfaite Harmonie access road, on the West Bank of Demerara, which left nine other persons injured.
Activist calls for teachers’ code to prohibit LGBT discrimination
The Ministry of Education’s Code of Conduct for teachers should be amended to prohibit discrimination against youth on the grounds of sexual orientation, Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) Joel Simpson has recommended.