Ulverston mother of five loses cancer battle

Arlene Marcia Tyndall, the cancer-stricken Ulverston Village, Corentyne mother of five, whose story inspired an outpouring of public support last December, has died.

Tyndall, 31, passed away minutes after 10 am yesterday.

Sunday Stabroek was told that she was surrounded by her children when she took her last breath.

Although relatives knew that Tyndall’s health was slowly deteriorating, they wailed in grief as her body was being removed from her home yesterday…..