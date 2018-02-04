Ulverston mother of five loses cancer battle

Arlene Marcia Tyndall, the cancer-stricken Ulverston Village, Corentyne mother of five, whose story inspired an outpouring of public support last December, has died.
Tyndall, 31, passed away minutes after 10 am yesterday.
Sunday Stabroek was told that she was surrounded by her children when she took her last breath.
Although relatives knew that Tyndall’s health was slowly deteriorating, they wailed in grief as her body was being removed from her home yesterday…..
Venezuela crisis fuels exploitation in T&T
(Trinidad Guardian) The social, economic and political upheavals, hyperinflation, shortages of food, medicine and other supplies and US sanctions have forced many Venezuelans to flee their country and look for work in neighbouring countries, including T&T, to earn money and supplies to send back home to their families.
Exxon should pay US$1B up front to Guyana, energy expert says
With billions already gained on the stock market from its oil find here, ExxonMobil and its partners can “more than afford” to pay Guyana US$1 billion instead of the US$18 million received as a signing bonus, according to energy expert Dr Vincent Adams, who also strongly believes that the government should go back to the negotiating table for a better deal.
Funds for army reform already budgeted –Harmon
Amidst concerns that government will have to spend extra to finance a major revamp of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Minister of State Joseph Harmon says that money has already been budgeted.
South R’veldt Park man flushes cocaine during CANU raid
A South Ruimveldt Park resident was taken into custody on Friday evening after a search of his residence uncovered a quantity of cocaine, some of which he reportedly flushed down his toilet.
Young mother dies after Parfaite road collision
A young mother died yesterday following a head-on collision along the Parfaite Harmonie access road, on the West Bank of Demerara, which left nine other persons injured.