Young mother dies after Parfaite road collision

A young mother died yesterday following a head-on collision along the Parfaite Harmonie access road, on the West Bank of Demerara, which left nine other persons injured.

Alana Ramsarran, also known as Alana Da Silva, 25, a trader of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara, died on the spot. She was the lone occupant of a car, PWW 972, when it collided with a Route 42 minibus, BTT 3118, which was heading in the opposite direction around 6.30 am.

The bus, which was driven by Ramkumar Persaud, 42, of Lot 3909 Westminster, Parfaite Harmonie, was loaded with West Bank Demerara residents and reportedly bound for Georgetown at the time of the collision…..