Local News

Bandits raid Abdul Wahab General Store

The Abdul Wahab General Store that was robbed by bandits.

Bandits on Saturday afternoon terrorised a businesswoman and her family when they invaded her store at Klien-Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.

Police said at around 4pm, three men entered Abdul Wahab General Store and launched an attack. One of the bandits whipped out a gun from his haversack and pointed it at Jainarine Mahadeo, 40, of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, a salesman. Mahadeo was forced to lie on the ground by the gunman.

The two other bandits then proceeded to the businesswoman, Ferida Wahab, 65, and her other family members Kashieve Wahab, 29, and Siddeeqah Khan, 29, who reside above the store.

The bandits, police said, tied up the victims and placed tape over their mouths before proceeding to ransack the building in search of valuables. The men managed to escape with a quantity of gold jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash and other valuables.

After the men left, the victims managed to free themselves and informed police of the robbery.

No arrest has yet been made. The Divisional Commander and a team comprising members of the Cops and Faith Community Network were expected to visit the victims yesterday.

When Stabroek News visited the area yesterday, the store was tightly closed.

