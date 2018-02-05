Gov’t must say why no action on Rodney probe recommendations – David Hinds

Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Executive David Hinds says that the APNU+AFC government needs to publicly explain why no action has been taken on the recommendations of the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry (CoI), some of which are worthy of urgent implementation.

“Yes, the government does owe the nation an explanation why it has not touched the recommendations, but since the major partner in the government was not keen on the CoI, that may be wishful thinking”, he told Stabroek News recently.

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) had been set up by then President Donald Ramotar in 2014. The report was, however, handed over to the APNU+AFC government in February, 2016, nine months after it entered office. Government had committed itself to examining the recommendations and the report was subsequently laid in the National Assembly, also in 2016…..