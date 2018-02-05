Gov’t must say why no action on Rodney probe recommendations – David Hinds

Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Executive David Hinds says that the APNU+AFC government needs to publicly explain why no action has been taken on the recommendations of the Walter Rodney Commission of Inquiry (CoI), some of which are worthy of urgent implementation.
“Yes, the government does owe the nation an explanation why it has not touched the recommendations, but since the major partner in the government was not keen on the CoI, that may be wishful thinking”, he told Stabroek News recently.
The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) had been set up by then President Donald Ramotar in 2014. The report was, however, handed over to the APNU+AFC government in February, 2016, nine months after it entered office. Government had committed itself to examining the recommendations and the report was subsequently laid in the National Assembly, also in 2016…..
T&T youth an overnight role model
(Trinidad Guardian) It wasn’t difficult to find the home of Ajay Aberdeen yesterday.
Guyana Goldfields bullish on US$120m underground mine
Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) is forging ahead with preparations for a US$120M underground mining project and since the Canadian miner poured its first gold bar here in 2015 it has paid US$26.5m in royalties to the state.
Money changer shot dead on America St
A money changer was yesterday shot dead on America Street by a gunman during an attempted robbery.
Bandits raid Abdul Wahab General Store
Bandits on Saturday afternoon terrorised a businesswoman and her family when they invaded her store at Klien-Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara.
Main objective of crime spree CoI is to link PPP/C govt with criminality – Nandlall
The timing of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the crime spree is only to score political points at the upcoming Local Government Elections and 2020 General Elections, former Attorney General and People’s Progressive Party/Civic parliamentarian Anil Nandall says.