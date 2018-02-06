Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents

Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.

Goddette, who was initially held after the attack, had escaped custody between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Commander of ‘G’ Division (Esse-quibo Coast and Islands) Khali Pareshram told Stabroek News that the suspect was rearrested around 4 pm yesterday afternoon, when he was handed over to investigators. He stated that they are preparing a file to seek legal advice before instituting charges against Goddette.

Goddette is accused of….