Bus driver charged with passenger’s death after Rupert Craig accident

A minibus driver was yesterday granted bail after he denied causing the death of a passenger, who succumbed after an accident last month at the junction of Sheriff Street and the Rupert Craig Highway.

Eustace Gentle, 41, a father of eight of Lot 51 Buxton, East Coast Demerara, is charged with driving minibus BWW 1243 in a manner dangerous to the public on January 11th, 2018, at the Rupert Craig Highway, thereby causing the death of Edith Seaforth.

A not guilty plea was entered by the accused after the charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield said on the day in question, ….