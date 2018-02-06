Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out

Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.

This was confirmed by Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman who said that one of the men was arrested hours after the incident while the other was arrested yesterday.

They are both assisting the police with investigations.

Shawn Nurse, 47, a father of three, of the South Ruimveldt Shopping Plaza ….