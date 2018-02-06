Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out

Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
This was confirmed by Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman who said that one of the men was arrested hours after the incident while the other was arrested yesterday.
They are both assisting the police with investigations.
Shawn Nurse, 47, a father of three, of the South Ruimveldt Shopping Plaza ….
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.
Bus driver charged with passenger’s death after Rupert Craig accident
A minibus driver was yesterday granted bail after he denied causing the death of a passenger, who succumbed after an accident last month at the junction of Sheriff Street and the Rupert Craig Highway.