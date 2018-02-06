Deputy Police Commander comes to rescue of robbed pensioner

Deputy Commander of ‘C’ Division, Superintendent Walter Stanton today helped a 71-year-old man to recover his pension which had been snatched from him by two men.
A police press release said that the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, pensioner had collected his pension and on his way back home he decided to stop and purchase something to eat at a supermarket at Vryheid’s Lust, ECD. The release said that as he was leaving on his pedal cycle, two males pounced and relieved him of the envelope containing his entire pension.
The suspects before fleeing on a bicycle on which they arrived, violently pushed the septuagenarian to the ground.
Minutes later, the release said that the man managed to flag down a passing police vehicle with Stanton.
Based on the general description of the suspects, the Superintendent along with his driver arrested the robbers at La Bonne Intention with the victim’s property, including his Identification Card, in one of the perpetrators’ crotch.
The suspects have since been charged with Robbery with Violence and are scheduled to appear at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.
The release said that they have been identified as: Devon Watson c/d Ivan, 25, of 100 Noble Street, Friendship, ECD and Philbert Rogers c/d Dagan, 25, of 59 Friendship, ECD.
Rosignol pastor on trial over rape of child
The Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, Pastor Andrew Hannibale, stood before Justice Sandil Kissoon today indicted for the rape of a child under sixteen years old.
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.