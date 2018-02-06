Deputy Police Commander comes to rescue of robbed pensioner

Deputy Commander of ‘C’ Division, Superintendent Walter Stanton today helped a 71-year-old man to recover his pension which had been snatched from him by two men.

A police press release said that the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara, pensioner had collected his pension and on his way back home he decided to stop and purchase something to eat at a supermarket at Vryheid’s Lust, ECD. The release said that as he was leaving on his pedal cycle, two males pounced and relieved him of the envelope containing his entire pension.

The suspects before fleeing on a bicycle on which they arrived, violently pushed the septuagenarian to the ground.

Minutes later, the release said that the man managed to flag down a passing police vehicle with Stanton.

Based on the general description of the suspects, the Superintendent along with his driver arrested the robbers at La Bonne Intention with the victim’s property, including his Identification Card, in one of the perpetrators’ crotch.

The suspects have since been charged with Robbery with Violence and are scheduled to appear at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The release said that they have been identified as: Devon Watson c/d Ivan, 25, of 100 Noble Street, Friendship, ECD and Philbert Rogers c/d Dagan, 25, of 59 Friendship, ECD.