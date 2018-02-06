Guyanese remanded by Bajan court after cocaine found in milk powder

(Barbados Nation) A Guyanese man has been remanded to prison after appearing in court charged in connection with the discovery of Bds$840 000 dollars in cocaine.
Police say 29-year-old Andrew Wayne Mullin arrived in Barbados on February 3 from Guyana.
Having cleared Immigration, he proceeded to Customs where a search was conducted of his luggage. During this search, 15 packages, each containing cocaine, were discovered concealed within 15 packages of Kerrigold milk powder.
The drugs had an estimated weight of 16.8 kilogrammes.
The police were informed and Mullin was arrested and subsequently charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to supply, trafficking of cocaine and importation of cocaine.
He appeared before Magistrate Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell in the District “B” Magistrates Court today and was not required to plead to the indictable offence.
Mullin will reappear in court on March 5, 2018.
