North West man gets 15 years for killing brother

Neville France, 43, was yesterday sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the 2013 unlawful killing of his younger brother, whom he stabbed to the back during a scuffle.
Begging for mercy on his client’s behalf, attorney Siand Dhurjon said that the killing was an unfortunate one, considering that Neville had actually intervened as a peacemaker between the deceased, Richard France, and a neighbour who had a misunderstanding.
He said the brothers, who were both intoxicated at the time, ended up in a scuffle, which was started by Richard, who advanced towards his older brother with two bricks, which he pelted at him.
After charging towards his client, Dhurjon said the 20-year-old Richard ….
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.