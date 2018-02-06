North West man gets 15 years for killing brother

Neville France, 43, was yesterday sentenced to 15 years behind bars for the 2013 unlawful killing of his younger brother, whom he stabbed to the back during a scuffle.

Begging for mercy on his client’s behalf, attorney Siand Dhurjon said that the killing was an unfortunate one, considering that Neville had actually intervened as a peacemaker between the deceased, Richard France, and a neighbour who had a misunderstanding.

He said the brothers, who were both intoxicated at the time, ended up in a scuffle, which was started by Richard, who advanced towards his older brother with two bricks, which he pelted at him.

After charging towards his client, Dhurjon said the 20-year-old Richard ….