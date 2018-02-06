Prison officers, cops undergo training to manage vulnerable prisoners

In keeping with the recommendations made by British security adviser Lt Col (rtd) Russell Combe, 10 prison officials and two policemen are undergoing training to identify and handle vulnerable prisoners, particularly those who are mentally unstable.
The Handling of Vulnerable Prisoners Training Course, which is funded by the United Kingdom, is being facilitated by two persons, including Caroline Ravello, Director of Create Better Minds, a Non-Governmental Organisation located in Trinidad and Tobago.
In his remarks during the opening ceremony, which was held yesterday morning at the Guyana Police Force Training Centre, Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels noted that in Guyana there is an increasing number of vulnerable persons who are being incarcerated for various reasons. Samuels disclosed that there are approximately 75 mentally-unstable prisoners within the prison system, all of whom receive regular medical treatment due to the prison service’s relationship with the Ministry of Public Health.
Prior to the July 9th, 2017 fire at the Camp Street Prison, ….
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.