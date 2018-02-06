Rosignol pastor on trial over rape of child

The Founder of the Faith Deliverance Ministries, Pastor Andrew Hannibale, stood before Justice Sandil Kissoon today indicted for the rape of a child under sixteen years old.
Following his arraignment at the commencement of the February sessions of the Berbice Assizes today, the accused, pleaded not guilty to the indictment which revealed that between January 29 and 31, 2016 , in the County of Berbice , he engaged in sexual penetration with a child aged 15 years old .
He is represented by Attorney at law Arun Gossai ,who sought an adjournment to tomorrow.
Hannibale, 47, of Benneth Dam, Rosignol, was committed to stand trial by Magistrate Rhondel Weaver, in April 2016 after she had ruled that a prima facie case had been made out against him following a preliminary inquiry at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court.
Hannibal had appeared at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court on February 2, 2016, after a charge of sexual activity with a child under 15 years was instituted against him.
Deputy Commander of ‘C’ Division, Superintendent Walter Stanton today helped a 71-year-old man to recover his pension which had been snatched from him by two men.
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.