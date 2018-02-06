Teen charged with stealing father’s gun

A 17-year-old was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with stealing his father’s gun.
Chris Pollard faced two charges when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.
It was alleged that on January 28th, 2018, at David Street, Kitty, he stole a .32 Taurus semi-automatic pistol, valued at $250,000, and which was the property of Peter Pollard.
It was further alleged that on the same date and at the same location, the junior Pollard stole 10 live rounds, valued at $2,600, and which were also the property of his father.
The teen initially pleaded guilty to the charges but after he was told that he would have to serve time in prison, he changed his plea to not guilty.
Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that the firearm was kept under a pillow in Peter Pollard’s bedroom. He said the father discovered the fire-arm was missing and his son was not around. Chris was subsequently held and questioned and admitted to taking the firearm and ammunition.
Moore objected to bail being granted due to the seriousness of the offences and Magistrate Latchman then remanded the teen to prison and adjourned the matter until February 26th.
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.