Teen charged with stealing father’s gun

A 17-year-old was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with stealing his father’s gun.

Chris Pollard faced two charges when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on January 28th, 2018, at David Street, Kitty, he stole a .32 Taurus semi-automatic pistol, valued at $250,000, and which was the property of Peter Pollard.

It was further alleged that on the same date and at the same location, the junior Pollard stole 10 live rounds, valued at $2,600, and which were also the property of his father.

The teen initially pleaded guilty to the charges but after he was told that he would have to serve time in prison, he changed his plea to not guilty.

Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore told the court that the firearm was kept under a pillow in Peter Pollard’s bedroom. He said the father discovered the fire-arm was missing and his son was not around. Chris was subsequently held and questioned and admitted to taking the firearm and ammunition.

Moore objected to bail being granted due to the seriousness of the offences and Magistrate Latchman then remanded the teen to prison and adjourned the matter until February 26th.