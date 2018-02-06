UG student body to meet today on hike in fees

The University of Guyana’s Student Society (UGSS) has organised a Town Hall-style meeting for today to discuss the recently announced new administrative fees, which the university maintains were not unilaterally implemented.
On Thursday, the university dispatched an email to its students announcing the new fee structure, which includes the introduction of new fees as well as the revision of old ones. The UGSS and students, independently, have voiced their opposition to the decision but UG’s administration holds that the former UGSS executive was instrumental in the decision-making process.
Public Relations Officer of the UGSS Patrick Benjamin-Huntley said yesterday that today’s meeting will address the steps to be pursued in dealing with the matter and noted that taking legal action has not been discounted as a possible option.
The meeting, announced with the ….
Social media talk stuns T&T President-elect
(Trinidad Guardian) “No, I am not a lesbian.” That was the firm response of president-elect Paula-Mae Weekes yesterday as she sought to put to rest questions, raised on social media, about her sexual orientation in light of the fact that she has never been married or had any children.
Guyana readying for World Court move
Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge says the government is diligently working to prepare its case on the Venezuela border controversy for the World Court secure in the knowledge that Guyana’s western neighbour will have to comply with the ruling of the international legal body.
Cops hold two over murder of money changer, robbery ruled out
Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting to death of money changer Shawn Nurse and robbery has been ruled out as the motive for the attack.
Oil group Total buys stakes in offshore Guyana blocks
PARIS (Reuters) – French oil and energy group Total has bought stakes in some offshore Guyana oil production blocks, boosting its presence in the potentially lucrative Guyana basin.
Accused in ‘channa bomb’ attack on Charity girl turned in by parents
Kyle Goddette, who is accused of setting his ex-girlfriend and her current partner on fire during the wee hours of Saturday morning, was yesterday handed over to the police by his parents.