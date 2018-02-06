UG student body to meet today on hike in fees

The University of Guyana’s Student Society (UGSS) has organised a Town Hall-style meeting for today to discuss the recently announced new administrative fees, which the university maintains were not unilaterally implemented.

On Thursday, the university dispatched an email to its students announcing the new fee structure, which includes the introduction of new fees as well as the revision of old ones. The UGSS and students, independently, have voiced their opposition to the decision but UG’s administration holds that the former UGSS executive was instrumental in the decision-making process.

Public Relations Officer of the UGSS Patrick Benjamin-Huntley said yesterday that today’s meeting will address the steps to be pursued in dealing with the matter and noted that taking legal action has not been discounted as a possible option.

The meeting, announced with the ….