CH&PA aiming to complete 10 Onderneeming housing units by April

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is aiming to complete the construction of 10 housing units at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara by early April as it continues its efforts to provide affordable housing solutions to Guyanese.
During a tour of the construction site, which was facilitated by the CH&PA yesterday, it was explained that the structures, which are elevated two-bedroom housing units with 670 square feet of livable space, carry a price tag of $8 million each.
According to CH&PA Engineer Deron McKinnon, all the buildings have the same design and would be constructed using the same methods. “We are doing it all around the country. This is the second area, with Providence being the other. At the moment, there are no duplexes for the area,” he said.
It was explained that the units ….
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.
Suspects held over moneychanger’s murder charged before with robbing him
A total of four persons are now in police custody as investigators continue to probe the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse and a motorcycle that is suspected to have been used to commit the crime has been found and impounded.
CANU seizes suspected cocaine-in-fish shipment
Last evening, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks stationed at CJIA intercepted a stash of suspected cocaine concealed in partly frozen fish scheduled for export to the USA.
$550M cocaine trial of racers commences
Hakeem Mohamed, the key witness in the trial of four men in relation to $550 million in cocaine discovered hidden in lumber, yesterday testified at the commencement of the trial at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.