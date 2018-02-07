CH&PA aiming to complete 10 Onderneeming housing units by April

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is aiming to complete the construction of 10 housing units at Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara by early April as it continues its efforts to provide affordable housing solutions to Guyanese.

During a tour of the construction site, which was facilitated by the CH&PA yesterday, it was explained that the structures, which are elevated two-bedroom housing units with 670 square feet of livable space, carry a price tag of $8 million each.

According to CH&PA Engineer Deron McKinnon, all the buildings have the same design and would be constructed using the same methods. “We are doing it all around the country. This is the second area, with Providence being the other. At the moment, there are no duplexes for the area,” he said.

It was explained that the units ….