Glasgow girl rescues brother from burning building

A quick-thinking seven-year-old Glasgow, Berbice girl on Monday evening performed the heroic act of saving her four-year-old brother and herself, after their home caught afire around 9.30 pm.
Residents of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice told Stabroek News that it was something they had never witnessed, as before they could render assistance, the girl had tied her brother in a sheet and lowered him to the ground through a window on the upper flat of the house. In order to save herself, the girl while using the sheet for assistance, jumped from the window, and injured herself in the process.
According to neighbours, one of them first heard screams from the children that the house was on fire. They explained that although the children had escaped the house, the gate was padlocked from the outside. However, with their assistance, the children were brought out from the yard.
One resident said that the….
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.
Suspects held over moneychanger’s murder charged before with robbing him
A total of four persons are now in police custody as investigators continue to probe the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse and a motorcycle that is suspected to have been used to commit the crime has been found and impounded.
CANU seizes suspected cocaine-in-fish shipment
Last evening, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks stationed at CJIA intercepted a stash of suspected cocaine concealed in partly frozen fish scheduled for export to the USA.
$550M cocaine trial of racers commences
Hakeem Mohamed, the key witness in the trial of four men in relation to $550 million in cocaine discovered hidden in lumber, yesterday testified at the commencement of the trial at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.