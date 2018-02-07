Glasgow girl rescues brother from burning building

A quick-thinking seven-year-old Glasgow, Berbice girl on Monday evening performed the heroic act of saving her four-year-old brother and herself, after their home caught afire around 9.30 pm.

Residents of Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice told Stabroek News that it was something they had never witnessed, as before they could render assistance, the girl had tied her brother in a sheet and lowered him to the ground through a window on the upper flat of the house. In order to save herself, the girl while using the sheet for assistance, jumped from the window, and injured herself in the process.

According to neighbours, one of them first heard screams from the children that the house was on fire. They explained that although the children had escaped the house, the gate was padlocked from the outside. However, with their assistance, the children were brought out from the yard.

