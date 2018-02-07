Jagdeo says no to Benjamin, Cummings-Edwards

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today wrote President David Granger to say that he was not in support of the two persons nominated to be Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.

Jagdeo’s support is necessary for the appointments to be made.

A copy of Jagdeo’s letter follows:

Mr. David Granger DSM

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

Ministry of the Presidency

Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Bourda

Georgetown

7th February 2018

Dear Excellency,

RE: Appointment of the Chancellor and Chief Justice in accordance with Article 127 (1) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

Pursuant to our meeting held on January 3rd 2018, I have duly considered the two (2) nominees for whom you seek my agreement for appointment as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice, respectively, in accordance with Article 127 (1) of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

As promised, I have done the requisite due diligence. It is with deep regret that I inform you that I am unable to offer my agreement to the appointment of Mr. Justice Kenneth Andrew Charles Benjamin,as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Madam Justice Yonette Decina Cummings-Edwards O.R., as Chief Justice.

Please be informed that I remain cognizant of the fundamental importance of securing substantive appointments to these two high constitutional offices. As a result, I am committed to continuous engagement with your Excellency until there is due compliance with Article 127 (1) of the Constitution.

Yours sincerely,

____________________

Bharrat Jagdeo M.P.

Leader of the Opposition