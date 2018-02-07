Judge orders GuySuCo to pay costs for wasting time, changing lawyer without notice

Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd has sued the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for damages in excess of $260 million for what it says are sums owed for breach of contract and a judge on Monday ordered the sugar corporation to bear costs for wasting the court’s time and failing to inform of its plan to change lawyers.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the court was delayed from proceeding with the trial, which had previously been set for that day, as GuySuCo indicated a change of its legal representation.

Company Secretary and Legal Officer Frederick Singh told Justice Navindra Singh of instructions he had gotten from Attorney General Basil Williams SC that attorney Anil Nandlall, who had been representing GuySuCo from the inception, would no longer do so.

Nandlall, the then Attorney General when the ….