Judge orders GuySuCo to pay costs for wasting time, changing lawyer without notice

Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd has sued the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for damages in excess of $260 million for what it says are sums owed for breach of contract and a judge on Monday ordered the sugar corporation to bear costs for wasting the court’s time and failing to inform of its plan to change lawyers.
When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the court was delayed from proceeding with the trial, which had previously been set for that day, as GuySuCo indicated a change of its legal representation.
Company Secretary and Legal Officer Frederick Singh told Justice Navindra Singh of instructions he had gotten from Attorney General Basil Williams SC that attorney Anil Nandlall, who had been representing GuySuCo from the inception, would no longer do so.
Nandlall, the then Attorney General when the ….
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.
Suspects held over moneychanger’s murder charged before with robbing him
A total of four persons are now in police custody as investigators continue to probe the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse and a motorcycle that is suspected to have been used to commit the crime has been found and impounded.
CANU seizes suspected cocaine-in-fish shipment
Last evening, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks stationed at CJIA intercepted a stash of suspected cocaine concealed in partly frozen fish scheduled for export to the USA.
$550M cocaine trial of racers commences
Hakeem Mohamed, the key witness in the trial of four men in relation to $550 million in cocaine discovered hidden in lumber, yesterday testified at the commencement of the trial at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.