Land earmarked for relocation of Lombard St squatters deemed unsuitable

The land identified at Barnwell, on the East Bank of Demerara, for the relocation of squatters from Lombard and Broad streets, Charlestown, has been found to be unsuitable for the move, according to Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Lelon Saul.
Saul told reporters yesterday that the CH&PA is now looking to relocate the squatters to Cummings Lodge, Greater George-town.
During the past year, the Mocha Arcadia Neighbour-hood Democratic Council (NDC) and the CH&PA were at loggerheads following the announcement of the relocation of residents from Lombard and Broad streets to Plantation Prosperity, which is located behind Mocha.
The NDC had strongly ….
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.
Suspects held over moneychanger’s murder charged before with robbing him
A total of four persons are now in police custody as investigators continue to probe the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse and a motorcycle that is suspected to have been used to commit the crime has been found and impounded.
CANU seizes suspected cocaine-in-fish shipment
Last evening, Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) ranks stationed at CJIA intercepted a stash of suspected cocaine concealed in partly frozen fish scheduled for export to the USA.
$550M cocaine trial of racers commences
Hakeem Mohamed, the key witness in the trial of four men in relation to $550 million in cocaine discovered hidden in lumber, yesterday testified at the commencement of the trial at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.