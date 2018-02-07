Land earmarked for relocation of Lombard St squatters deemed unsuitable

The land identified at Barnwell, on the East Bank of Demerara, for the relocation of squatters from Lombard and Broad streets, Charlestown, has been found to be unsuitable for the move, according to Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Lelon Saul.

Saul told reporters yesterday that the CH&PA is now looking to relocate the squatters to Cummings Lodge, Greater George-town.

During the past year, the Mocha Arcadia Neighbour-hood Democratic Council (NDC) and the CH&PA were at loggerheads following the announcement of the relocation of residents from Lombard and Broad streets to Plantation Prosperity, which is located behind Mocha.

The NDC had strongly ….