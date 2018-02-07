Man who reportedly flushed cocaine charged with possession for trafficking

Collin Hooper, the South Ruimveldt Park man who allegedly flushed a quantity of cocaine down a toilet during a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) raid at his home, was yesterday charged with having cocaine for trafficking.

Hooper, 40, of 49 Blue Sackie Drive, South Ruimveldt Park, who denied the charge after it was read by Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown, was remanded to prison.

It is alleged that on February 2nd, at 49 Blue Sackie Drive, Georgetown, Hooper had four grammes of cocaine in his possession for trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Stephen Telford, who appeared on behalf of CANU, told the court that on ….