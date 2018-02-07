Oil summit opens today

The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.

Participants in the three-day event will see a host of speakers, including President David Granger, who will deliver the keynote address today, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Representative Sophie Makonnen, Vice President for the Americas of the ExxonMobil Development Company Lisa Waters, former Premier of Alberta, Canada Alison Redford and Senior Vice President for the Americas of the Exploration-Production Division of Total, Michel Hourcard.

The conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources, with the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) as the lead organising partner.

