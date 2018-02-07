Public service credit union members protest over non-payment of dividends

A handful of members of the Guyana Public Service Cooperative Credit Union yesterday staged a protest against the union’s board for non-payment of dividends, which is the result of the union’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) not being held in years.

The protestors, who met outside of the union’s office on Hadfield Street after midday yesterday, called on the Ministry of Social Protection to address the matter as they alleged that funds were being misused.

While the protestors stated that the AGM has not been called in five years, Trevor Benn, Secretary/Manager of the credit union, confirmed to Stabroek News yesterday that it has indeed not been held but he could not verify whether it was as long as the time being claimed.

Benn said that the delay was ….