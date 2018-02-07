Securities council seeking info on key shareholder in CGX subsidiary

The Guyana Securities Council (GSC) is seeking information on a shareholder in ON Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian oil company CGX Inc.

In a notice in today’s Stabroek News, the GSC said that as part of its due diligence it is seeking any information the public may have on the company `GGC Resources Inc’ operating from the address 505 Park Avenue – 9th Floor, New York N.Y., 10022, USA. The GSC said that the company is a 30.11% shareholder of ON Energy Inc, a registered reporting issuer (public company) of the GSC.

The GSC invited anyone who may have information on the company in relation to its incorporation, principals, directorship, nature of business, shareholders or any other relevant information to contact the council via telephone numbers 592-227-4235, 592-223-5189 or email info@guyanasecuritiescouncil.com.

It said that all information sent to the council will be treated with strict confidentiality.

CGX has been engaged in oil search operations here since 2000. ON Energy has a number of local shareholders.