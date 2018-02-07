Securities council seeking info on key shareholder in CGX subsidiary

The Guyana Securities Council (GSC) is seeking information on a shareholder in ON Energy Inc, a subsidiary of Canadian oil company CGX Inc.
In a notice in today’s Stabroek News, the GSC said that as part of its due diligence it is seeking any information the public may have on the company `GGC Resources Inc’ operating from the address 505 Park Avenue – 9th Floor, New York N.Y., 10022, USA. The GSC said that the company is a 30.11% shareholder of ON Energy Inc, a registered reporting issuer (public company) of the GSC.
The GSC invited anyone who may have information on the company in relation to its incorporation, principals, directorship, nature of business, shareholders or any other relevant information to contact the council via telephone numbers 592-227-4235, 592-223-5189 or email info@guyanasecuritiescouncil.com.
It said that all information sent to the council will be treated with strict confidentiality.
CGX has been engaged in oil search operations here since 2000. ON Energy has a number of local shareholders.
Jagdeo says no to Benjamin, Cummings-Edwards
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today wrote President David Granger to say that he was not in support of the two persons nominated to be Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.
South Ruimveldt woman, 71, robbed by bandits
The police today said they are probing the robbery with violence on Joy Proctor, 71, of Rosa Drive, South Ruimveldt this morning.
President no longer giving keynote address at oil summit
President David Granger is no longer delivering the keynote address at today’s GIPEX oil summit at the Marriott Hotel.
Gunmen target T&T family again: Mom killed, daughter hurt
(Trinidad Guardian) In the space of three years, Monica “Cris” Gumbs suffered through the murder of her nephew, husband, son-in-law and the shooting of one of her daughters.
Oil summit opens today
The inaugural Guyana International Petroleum Business Summit (GIPEX) opens today at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, promising networking opportunities for both local and international businesses with key players in the oil and gas sector.