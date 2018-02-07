Suspects held over moneychanger’s murder charged before with robbing him

A total of four persons are now in police custody as investigators continue to probe the murder of money changer Shawn Nurse and a motorcycle that is suspected to have been used to commit the crime has been found and impounded.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan also revealed yesterday afternoon that two of the suspects were previously charged in relation to a robbery committed on Nurse but were subsequently freed after the victim was repaid.

“Two of the suspects were previously charged with robbery committed on Nurse but were later freed after no evidence was offered and restitution made in the sum of $500,000 to Nurse,” he said.

Additionally, Ramlakhan said that the….