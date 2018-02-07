UG students’ society signals legal action over hikes in administrative fees

Despite students calling for protests, the leadership of the University of Guyana Students’ Society (UGSS) yesterday said taking legal action is the “justified and righteous approach” to addressing what it views as the unlawful implementation of new administrative fees.

The UGSS hosted a town hall-style meeting yesterday afternoon to provide students with a platform to express their grievances and to share the UGSS’ position on the matter.

Although the university boasts a population of 8,000, only a few dozen turned out to the forum yesterday at the Turkeyen Campus.

However, while the ….