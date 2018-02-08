Central High stakeholders fear school to be shut down

Representatives of the Central High School’s Board, the Parent-Teachers Association and students, held a protest against the Ministry of Education yesterday over reported plans to shut the school.

The group of about 30, gathered in front of the Ministry of Education’s main office on Brickdam around 11:30am yesterday, when they held a silent protest to bring attention to the matter, in the hopes of saving an already 90-year-old legacy.

It was related that Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson had indicated in a meeting last June that the Central High School would either be phased out or transferred elsewhere. It was also stated that meetings were subsequently held with the former and current Ministers of Education, the last meeting having been held in November, with promises of a follow-up meeting that would include the board and Hutson.

Hutson was contacted yesterday for a response on the matter as well as ….