Department of Culture gets $2.8M from Republic Bank for Pan-O-Rama

The Ministry of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, yesterday received a $2.8 Million cheque from Republic Bank (Guyana) Ltd to support the 2018 Pan-O-Rama Steel Pan Competitions.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the handing over of the cheque was done in the Ministry’s boardroom, on Main Street.
The Republic Bank’s Water Street Branch Manager, Celine Davis who presented the cheque to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Melissa Tucker, said that the sponsorship is in part of the bank’s corporate responsibility to giving back to the art form of steel pan and also back to the youths who participate in the culture.
“Republic Bank is a proud to sponsor of this programme in terms of art and what it does for the youth, we are also very much interested in our youth…so with…our power to make a difference we do encourage our youth,” Davis said.
According to Mashramani Coordinator, Andrew Tyndall, this is the tenth year that the bank is sponsoring the competition. He further added, that the bank’s sponsorship is not only limited to the competition but also in the promotion and development of the art form.
Tyndall said that the donation will aid in offsetting the expenses of the competition in the area of prizes and other needs and necessities of the event. He added that a total of 13 school bands, three large bands and a number of other small groups are expected to participate in this year’s competition, competing in five categories namely the Large Band category, School Band, Pan-Jazz, Pan Duet and the Junior and Senior categories.
1,100 more cops needed in T&T
(Trinidad Express) There are over 7,000 police officers in the Police Service, but 1,100 more are needed.
People pressure can force changes to Exxon contract – Jan Mangal
Stating that the 2% royalty on oil from ExxonMobil was way below global standards and that the tax regime should have been greater, Presidential Advisor on Petroleum, Dr Jan Mangal says pressure from the citizenry has the potential to influence government to revise the contract with the American company.
Jagdeo says no to nominees for Chancellor, CJ
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo after weeks of deliberation yesterday relayed his disapproval to President David Granger of the latter’s nominees for Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice.
ExxonMobil plays up economic growth here
A major oil conference got underway yesterday with ExxonMobil playing up the economic growth that Guyana will see from its offshore operations but the intended main speaker, President David Granger did not appear as he was said to have been “unavoidably detained”.
Man gets 40 years for knifepoint rape
A 41-year-old man who broke into a woman’s house and raped her at knife point, was yesterday afternoon sentenced to 40 years in prison, after a jury unanimously found him guilty of the offence.